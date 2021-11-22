Home>>
Highlights of Team China at ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series
11:06, November 22, 2021
Members of Team China celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the Mixed 2000 m Relay Final during the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Debrecen, Hungary on Nov. 21, 2021. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Photos
