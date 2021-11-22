Washington’s true intent in launching Clean Network program takes aim at propping up US hegemony over worldwide tech sector

November 22, 2021

(Cartoon by Lu Lingxing)

On Aug. 5, 2020, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Washington’s Clean Network program, a program spearheaded to target Chinese enterprises.

Pointing out that Chinese companies constituted a “big threat” to US national security interests and the personal privacy of American citizens, the program represented a concerted attempt by Washington to crack down on Chinese tech companies, including Huawei, in their deployment of 5G telecommunications networks.

To further tout the plan, Pompeo and then US Under Secretary of State Keith Krach whizzed around the world to lobby other countries and disseminate their propaganda in support of the American program.

However, according to a report by Der Tagesspiegel, after years of conducting reviews, official organizations from the UK, the EU, and Germany all failed to find any security loopholes in Huawei’s products, but instead detected security loopholes in American company Cisco’s equipment.

The real motives of the US in its campaign to distort facts and smear Chinese enterprises was to perpetuate the monopoly and hegemony of “Made in the USA” technology. As a matter of fact, the US itself is the one who is directly threatening the network security of the global community.

Tom Fowdy, a British political and international relations analyst, pointed out that giant Internet companies based in the US, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook, have all handed over private data to the US government for intelligence and surveillance purposes.

The US, by wielding state power to wantonly oppress Chinese companies and sabotage basic economic principles through any and all means possible, will only end up disrupting the free flows of the international marketplace while ensuring lose-lose results for everyone.

