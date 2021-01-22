Pompeo's announcement only a piece of wastepaper

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday made an announcement in the name of U.S. Department of State, once again maliciously attacking China's Xinjiang policies and attempting to meddle in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

Such anti-China moves are to provoke hatred among ethnic groups in Xinjiang, undermine stability in the region and mislead the international community to leave behind a so-called "political legacy" on China policy.

Facts about Xinjiang have already been told to the world with many solid figures and examples. So far, China has issued eight white papers on Xinjiang, and the government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has held over 20 press conferences to show the truth.

However, Pompeo and his likes, with their minds deeply entrenched in the obsolete Cold-War thinking, have turned a blind eye to basic facts, and fabricated and sold a stack of rumors to smear China and the Communist Party of China. Their sinister intentions to undermine China's stability and contain China's development are too obvious.

The U.S. side's groundless designation of China on committing a so-called "genocide" in Xinjiang is an outright pseudo-proposition concocted maliciously by individual anti-China and anti-Communist forces represented by Pompeo, and resides in nowhere but the hideous political schemes and ludicrous fantasies of Pompeo and his likes.

Just like Foreign Policy magazine said in an article published Tuesday, such a designation "is a political act, not a legal finding, and its impact therefore depends entirely on the reputation and credibility of the speaker," of which both Pompeo and the United States have "very little."

In other words, this farce, directed by a handful of dishonest "political clowns" in an attempt to kidnap the new U.S. administration's policy toward China, will never be added to their so-called "political legacy."

At present, Xinjiang enjoys sustained economic development, social stability, well improved people's wellbeing, unprecedented cultural prosperity, and religious harmony. At the same time, people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are staying united. It is the best of time for the region in history. In face of the solid facts that Xinjiang enjoys prosperity and stability, Pompeo's so-called designation is merely a piece of wastepaper.

Over the past 60 years, the average life expectancy has increased from 30 to 72 years old in Xinjiang. From 2010 to 2018, the Uygur population increased by 25.04 percent, higher than the region's overall growth of 13.99 percent and much higher than the 2 percent of the ethnic Han population.

People of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, including Uygurs, enjoy the right to subsistence and development, and all other rights, such as using and developing their own spoken and written languages, and preserving their traditional cultures and customs.

Xinjiang has well implemented the United Nations' Plan of Action to Prevent Violent Extremism, and taken a series of preventive counter-terrorism and de-radicalization measures, which are widely supported by its people and have yielded good results. For the past four years, Xinjiang has not seen a single terror incident.

China has also made all-out efforts to better protect the labor right of the people in Xinjiang by offering education, training, and job opportunities, which have ensured that the people can improve the well-being through their own work.

From 2014 to 2019, a sound economic momentum was sustained in Xinjiang with an average annual gross domestic product growth rate of 7.2 percent. Life of local people has significantly improved with an average yearly growth of 9.1 percent in residential per capita disposable income. Last year, all remaining poverty-stricken counties in the region shook off poverty.

The solid achievements made in Xinjiang's human rights cause and socio-economic development are clear to all. A record number of 200 million tourists travelled to Xinjiang in 2019. China maintains its openness and transparency by, among other things, inviting over 1,200 diplomats, journalists and religious personages from more than 100 countries to visit Xinjiang, and they have been amazed at its remarkable achievements.

Facts speak louder than words. No slander can stop the people in Xinjiang from uniting and forging ahead. No rumor can obliterate Xinjiang's human rights progress. And no plot can endanger Xinjiang's development and prosperity.

Pompeo's vicious attacks on China will in no way fool the world, nor will they have even the slightest chance to demonize China or impede China's development.