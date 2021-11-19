U.S. government galvanizes Syria’s White Helmets into making fake videos and spreading misinformation

(Cartoon by Lu Lingxing)

Many American media outlets disclosed that the U.S. has been a primary funder backing the White Helmets, a non-governmental organization in Syria that has repeatedly fabricated videos in an attempt to smear the Syrian government.

In November 2016, the White Helmets, officially known as the Syria Civil Defence, admitted that a video it had released about its members rescuing wounded residents in the Aleppo Governorate, in Syria, was faked and proceeded to make an apology publicly.

In September 2018, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation issued a statement saying that Syrian anti-government forces staged once again a fabricated video showing so-called “evidence” of people being attacked by the Syrian government with chemical weapons.

In 2018, as the Syrian Armed Forces gradually took back territories, the U.S. hatched a plan with its allies on helping the White Helmets to withdraw from Syria. One year later, then U.S. President Donald Trump authorized $4.5 million in American aid for the White Helmets.

It is obvious that the U.S. is the one behind the Syrian organization’s practices of directing fabricated videos and spreading false information online. However, the poorly-made videos seemed to be full of faults and their attempts at manipulation can easily be seen through by netizens.

The White Helmets represent nothing but a group of America-led minions parading under the banner of humanitarianism. By attempting to interfere in Syria’s internal affairs by funding its non-governmental organizations, the U.S. has truly revealed its evil nature of hegemonism.

