Manufactured “Yinhe Incident” an example of U.S. attempts to deliberately provoke China

In 1993, the U.S. government launched its notorious Yinhe Incident -- it claimed that there was "conclusive evidence" indicating that the China-based container ship named Yinhe was carrying "chemical weapons materials" destined for Iran.

(Cartoon by Lu Lingxing)

During that time, the U.S. sent warships and helicopters into international waters where the Yinhe was located to intercept the vessel, having threatened to impose sanctions on China.

China resolutely denied the baseless accusation made by the U.S. towards the ship. After a thorough investigation, China made it clear to the U.S. that there were no prohibited chemicals on the ship.

However, the U.S. still relentlessly pushed its claims that its intelligence was absolutely accurate and insisted on inspecting the Yinhe. A joint investigation involving a third party finally concluded that there were no chemical weapons materials onboard the Yinhe.

Failing to obtain the results of the investigation it wanted, the U.S. eventually stated that it had acted in good faith on intelligence from a number of sources, all of which proved to be wrong.

The international community condemned the U.S. for its wrongdoings. The Iranian newspaper Jomhouri Eslami commented that the actions perpetrated by the U.S. during the Yinhe Incident amounted to a pure act of piracy, while the Indian newspaper The Hindu stated that the U.S., the self-styled "chief justice of the world", deliberately manufactured the debacle only to end up humiliating itself.

