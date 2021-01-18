Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 18, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Time for Pompeo to end his sanction tricks: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    17:11, January 18, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson on Monday condemned the so-called U.S. sanctions imposed on officials of the central and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) governments, saying that it is time for U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to end his sanction tricks.

The spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council made the remarks after the U.S. Department of State imposed so-called sanctions following the detention of Benny Tai and others by the Hong Kong police for suspected violations of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR in accordance with the law.

Voicing strong opposition to the "sanctions," the spokesperson called the move a serious interference in China's internal affairs.

By blatantly organizing the so-called "primary election" or "referendum," Tai and others constituted a grave challenge to the constitutional order of the HKSAR, the spokesperson said.

Their actions are aimed at subversion and are suspected violations of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR and other laws of the city, the spokesperson said, adding that the police detention and investigation are carried out as required by law and to safeguard rule of law.

The spokesperson noted that certain anti-China U.S. politicians like Pompeo have continued their rampant interference in China's Hong Kong affairs and have adopted a practice of imposing so-called "sanctions," which only expose their sinister intentions to contain China under any pretext.

The so-called "sanctions" are merely cheap political tricks and will never shake the determination of the Chinese central government and the Chinese people in safeguarding the country's sovereignty, security and development interest or the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, the spokesperson added.

The implementation of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR has helped restore the city's social order at a remarkable pace, providing a solid guarantee to the legitimate rights and freedom of its residents, the spokesperson said, adding that nothing can stop Hong Kong from embracing peace and stability.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York