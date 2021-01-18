BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson on Monday condemned the so-called U.S. sanctions imposed on officials of the central and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) governments, saying that it is time for U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to end his sanction tricks.

The spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council made the remarks after the U.S. Department of State imposed so-called sanctions following the detention of Benny Tai and others by the Hong Kong police for suspected violations of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR in accordance with the law.

Voicing strong opposition to the "sanctions," the spokesperson called the move a serious interference in China's internal affairs.

By blatantly organizing the so-called "primary election" or "referendum," Tai and others constituted a grave challenge to the constitutional order of the HKSAR, the spokesperson said.

Their actions are aimed at subversion and are suspected violations of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR and other laws of the city, the spokesperson said, adding that the police detention and investigation are carried out as required by law and to safeguard rule of law.

The spokesperson noted that certain anti-China U.S. politicians like Pompeo have continued their rampant interference in China's Hong Kong affairs and have adopted a practice of imposing so-called "sanctions," which only expose their sinister intentions to contain China under any pretext.

The so-called "sanctions" are merely cheap political tricks and will never shake the determination of the Chinese central government and the Chinese people in safeguarding the country's sovereignty, security and development interest or the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, the spokesperson added.

The implementation of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR has helped restore the city's social order at a remarkable pace, providing a solid guarantee to the legitimate rights and freedom of its residents, the spokesperson said, adding that nothing can stop Hong Kong from embracing peace and stability.