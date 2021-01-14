Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Russia denies Pompeo allegation of links between Iran, al-Qaeda

(Xinhua)    10:10, January 14, 2021

MOSCOW, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that there is no evidence of Iran's ties with terrorist group al-Qaeda, after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made such an accusation.

"It seems that Mr. Pompeo, before the last curtain call, wanted to do something more to hurt Iran. Nonetheless, this is absolutely unsubstantiated and unreasonable," said Zamir Kabulov, director of the ministry's second Asian department.

There is "absolutely no information" proving that Tehran has ties with al-Qaeda, the Russian diplomat said in an interview with RIA Novosti news agency.

Pompeo on Tuesday alleged that Iran had become a "new home base" for al-Qaeda, doubling down the maximum pressure campaign against Iran before leaving office in less than 10 days.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Du Mingming)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York