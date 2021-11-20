Home>>
Characteristic industries developed in Guangxi's Xingye County
(Xinhua) 09:02, November 20, 2021
Farmers harvest bananas in Sanlian Village of Dapingshan Town in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2021. During the past years, Xingye has made great efforts to promote characteristic industries based on local conditions such as introducing advanced farming and cultivating techniques and better types of agricultural products, so as to boost farmers' income. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
