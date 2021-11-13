Xi urges building Asia-Pacific community with shared future

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for efforts to build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future featuring openness and inclusiveness, innovation-driven growth, greater connectivity, and mutually beneficial cooperation.

"This year marks the 30th anniversary of China's joining of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). It has been three decades of deepening reform and opening-up for China, and of broadening economic cooperation across the Asia-Pacific," Xi said while addressing the 28th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Beijing via video link.

The Asia-Pacific region has become the most dynamic and promising economic powerhouse globally, staying at the forefront of world economic development, and making its positive contribution to global growth and to the well-being of people in the region, he said.

Xi urged efforts to keep up good work to put the Putrajaya Vision 2040 into action, and endeavor to "build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future featuring openness and inclusiveness, innovation-driven growth, greater connectivity, and mutually beneficial cooperation."

