Highlights of FINA Swimming World Cup 2021 in Doha
(Xinhua) 16:09, October 24, 2021
Maria Ugolkova of Switzerland competes during the women's 200m individual medley final at FINA Swimming World Cup 2021 in Doha, capital of Qatar, Oct. 23, 2021. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
