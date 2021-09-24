Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival: Bumper harvest nationwide

Ecns.cn) 09:14, September 24, 2021

Undated photo shows a harvester team runs along the field. (China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

September 23 this year marks the 4th Chinese farmers' harvest festival, which is held specifically for the country's farmers and people working in the agriculture sector.

Starting in 2018, the festival coincides with the Autumnal Equinox each year, which is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunisolar calendar and usually falls between Sept. 22 and 24 during the country's harvest season.

Come and join farmers across China to celebrate this year's bumper harvest and share their joy.

(With input from Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)