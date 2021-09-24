China's high-quality grain projects boost domestic agriculture development

September 24, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2021 shows farmers operating harvesters to reap corn crops in the field of Pingluo County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's implementation of high-quality grain projects has promoted supply-side structural reform in agriculture, helped to increase food supply, and reaped benefits for farmers, an official with the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said Thursday.

China implemented the projects in 2017. Since then, the central government has allocated 21.5 billion yuan (about 3.32 billion U.S. dollars) from the central budget to the projects. The local government and social investment added 60 billion yuan, said Zhang Wufeng, head of the administration.

The country has added over 50 million tonnes of high-quality grain through the projects during the period, the data showed.

The implementation of high-quality grain projects led to high yields of grain with better quality, promoted the high-quality development of agriculture, and increased farmers' income in China, Zhang added.

