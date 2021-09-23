Changes of agricultural production in central China's Henan

Xinhua) 08:39, September 23, 2021

Combo photo shows farmers harvesting wheat with sickles in Yanshi County in the 1950s (top, photo taken by Tang Maolin), and reapers harvesting wheat in Zhoukou City on June 6, 2021 (aerial photo taken by Li An), in central China's Henan Province. Henan is an important province for agricultural production in China. Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, especially during the 40-plus years of reform and opening-up, mechanized and hi-tech farming has helped improve the quality and efficiency of agricultural business there. To date, an increasing number of farmers there are embracing advanced agricultural equipment and management process, bidding farewell to traditional arduous means of agricultural operation. (Xinhua)

