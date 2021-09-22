Home>>
Xi stresses safeguarding, improving people's livelihoods through development
(Xinhua) 09:20, September 22, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed that we should safeguard and improve people's livelihoods, and protect and promote human rights through development.
Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
