Xi calls for fostering more equal, balanced global development partnerships

Xinhua) 09:19, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for fostering global development partnerships that are more equal and balanced, forging greater synergy among multilateral development cooperation processes, and speeding up the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

