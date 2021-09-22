Military intervention from outside, "democratic transformation" entail nothing but harm: Xi

Xinhua) 09:10, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that military intervention from the outside and so-called democratic transformation entail nothing but harm.

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

