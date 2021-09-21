First cactus and succulent exhibition opens in Khartoum, Sudan

Xinhua) 09:18, September 21, 2021

People visit a cactus and succulent exhibition in Khartoum, Sudan, Sept. 20, 2021. The first cactus and succulent exhibition organized by the Sudanese Orchards Protection Association opened in Khartoum. (Xinhua/Mohamed Khidir)

