First cactus and succulent exhibition opens in Khartoum, Sudan
(Xinhua) 09:18, September 21, 2021
People visit a cactus and succulent exhibition in Khartoum, Sudan, Sept. 20, 2021. The first cactus and succulent exhibition organized by the Sudanese Orchards Protection Association opened in Khartoum. (Xinhua/Mohamed Khidir)
