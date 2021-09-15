Chinese envoy calls for efforts to promote political process in Sudan

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for efforts to promote the political process in Sudan as well as economic development and national reconstruction.

Positive progress has been made in Sudan's political process, thanks to the joint efforts of the Sudanese authorities and other stakeholders. There is a need to build on this momentum and keep injecting impetus to Sudan's peace process and development, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

There is a need to take a multi-pronged approach to advance the political process, he told the Security Council.

The Sudanese government has made great efforts in the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement. China commends the framework of comprehensive political settlement proposed by the Sudanese authorities, which is conducive to easing the tensions between the parties and promoting the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement, he said.

"We hope Sudan will make fresh headway in, inter alia, forming the transitional legislative council and preparing for general elections. China supports the government in carrying on peace talks with the non-signatories and urges the latter to join the peace process as soon as possible."

Efforts must be ramped up to keep the Darfur region stable, said Dai.

The situation in Darfur has markedly improved over previous years. Following the exit of the United Nations-African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur, Sudan's Sovereignty Council and transitional government have launched a raft of initiatives to implement faster the security arrangements under the peace agreement, he noted.

However, due to COVID-19 and natural disasters, security incidents and inter-communal clashes have occurred in Darfur from time to time. The international community should lend strong support to help Sudan enhance its security capacity building to better protect civilians in Darfur, he said.

It is imperative to identify the right priorities for economic development and national reconstruction, he said.

The Sudanese government has been working hard to address the challenges, maintain macro-economic stability, and reform its economy. However, the country's economic woes remain dire with acute shortages of water and electricity and scarcity of daily necessities.

The international community, especially developed countries, should effectively fulfill their debt relief commitments, support Sudan's development in infrastructure, agriculture, and other key sectors, and help the country achieve universal education and poverty eradication, so as to eliminate the root causes of conflict and lay a solid foundation for lasting peace in Sudan, said Dai.

Security Council Resolution 2562 calls for clear and well identified key benchmarks for adjusting the sanctions measures. The current situation in Sudan, especially in Darfur, has improved significantly and lifting the sanctions as soon as possible is consistent with the prevailing dynamics on the ground, he said.

The benchmarks set by the Security Council should be clear, realistic, feasible and in line with the realities of Sudan. China is ready to play a constructive role to this end, he said.

Sudan is at a critical stage in its transition from peacekeeping to peacebuilding. The Sudanese authorities should continue to play a leading role, and all stakeholders should remain united. China is ready to work with the rest of the international community to scale up collective assistance and support to Sudan in the interests of lasting peace and development in the country, he said.

