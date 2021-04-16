Languages

Friday, April 16, 2021

People have iftar on street during Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Sudan

(Xinhua) 08:20, April 16, 2021

People prepare iftar on a street during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 15, 2021. (Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)


