Home>>
People have iftar on street during Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Sudan
(Xinhua) 08:20, April 16, 2021
People prepare iftar on a street during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Khartoum, Sudan, on April 15, 2021. (Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Indonesian women participate in traditional ceremony for upcoming holy month of Ramadan
- People visit local market in Khartoum, Sudan
- UN to set up temporary peacekeeping bases in region of South Sudan
- Chinese peacekeepers donate supplies to South Sudan's police for COVID-19 fight
- Chinese doctors in South Sudan step up knowledge transfer drive
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.