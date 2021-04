Video: We Are China

Indonesian women participate in traditional ceremony for upcoming holy month of Ramadan

Xinhua) 14:00, April 13, 2021

Indonesian women participate in a traditional ceremony for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan at Painan Village, West Sumatra, Indonesia, April 12, 2021. (Photo by Yuka Fainka/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)