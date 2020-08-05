Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
Indonesian injured in Beirut explosion: foreign ministry

(Xinhua)    13:43, August 05, 2020

An Indonesian citizen was injured in the huge explosions in Lebanon's capital of Beirut, the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement here on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the Indonesian embassy in Beirut has managed to contact the victim who is now in a stable condition and able to communicate.

The victim has been rushed to Rafi Hariri hospital not far from the location of the accident, which is about seven kilometers from the Indonesian embassy.

The embassy is also making coordination with local authorities to check other Indonesians who likely fall victims in the accident which occurred on Tuesday at Port of Lebanon at around 6:10 p.m. local time (1610 GMT).

Indonesian Ambassador to Lebanon Hajriyanto Y Tohari said in a statement on Wednesday following the last checking, all Indonesians in Lebanon are safe.

The ambassador said that data in the embassy showed there are 1,447 Indonesians including 1,234 members of the country's military contingent serving the U.N. mission in Lebanon and 213 staff members of the embassy and students.

