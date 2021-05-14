Video: We Are China

People perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Khartoum, Sudan

Xinhua) 13:12, May 14, 2021

People perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Khartoum, capital of Sudan, on May 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Mohamed Khidir)

