People perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Khartoum, Sudan
(Xinhua) 13:12, May 14, 2021
People perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Khartoum, capital of Sudan, on May 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Mohamed Khidir)
