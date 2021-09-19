Home>>
Algeria flies flags at half-mast to mourn former President Bouteflika's death
(Xinhua) 10:39, September 19, 2021
ALGIERS, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday ordered flags to be flown at half-mast throughout the country for three days in honor of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the official APS news agency reported.
The presidency announced that Bouteflika died on Friday at age 84.
Bouteflika became the Algerian foreign minister in 1963.
He participated in the 1999 presidential election and scored a overwhelming victory.
Bouteflika served as president for four consecutive terms until April 2019.
In April 2013, Bouteflika suffered a cerebrovascular accident, which reduced his mobility and presidential activity. He had since made rare public appearances.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.