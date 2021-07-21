China always breathes same air, shares common destiny with developing countries: FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) meets with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra in Algiers, Algeria, July 19, 2021. (Xinhua)

The purpose of his current visit, Wang said, is to relive the experience of the joint struggle, and express his heartfelt thanks once again to Algeria and all other friends from other countries which stood up to pressure, upheld justice and firmly supported China.

ALGIERS, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China will always be a member of the camp of developing countries, and breathe the same air and share a common destiny with developing countries, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Wang made the remarks on Monday when he met with journalists together with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra here.

Back to 50 years ago when a resolution jointly submitted by Algeria and other countries was passed by an overwhelming majority at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, the vast number of developing countries "carried" China into the UN, which is a vivid illustration of the solidarity and cooperation between China and other developing countries, said Wang.

China and other developing countries have always "stood in the same trench" in the past 50 years, said Wang, adding that China has lived up to the high expectations of developing countries and fulfilled the promise in the UN and at the Security Council that China's vote in the world body belongs to the developing world, and developing countries have never been absent from supporting China's core interests.

Over the past 50 years, UN member states have increased by 65, the vast majority of which are developing countries, said Wang.

The developing countries have gradually approached the center of the international arena, and emerged from being passive laggards to actively assuming leadership roles, which strongly promoted the historical process of the democratization of international relations, multi-polarization of the world and economic globalization, he added.

Members of Chinese medical team pose for a group photo before leaving for Algeria at Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, May 13, 2020.(Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Over the past 50 years, developing countries consistently replaced confrontation with dialogue, resisted power with solidarity, independently explored the path of development and advocated mutual respect among civilizations, having become new driving forces for human progress, said Wang.

Noting Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed that no matter how far we travel, we should not forget what we have experienced, Wang said it is with the help and support of other developing countries that China has come so far.

When it was poor and lagged behind, China tightened its belt to support other developing countries, Wang said, adding that today, China, which is accelerating its development, will make even greater contribution to the well-being of developing countries.

As the world is facing profound changes unseen in a century, China will unite more closely with Algeria and other developing countries, never yield in the face of power and never flinch from difficulties, Wang stressed.

China will resolutely defend the principles of sovereign independence and non-interference in internal affairs, oppose hegemonism and power politics, safeguard the legitimate rights and development space of developing countries, he said.

China will also insist on seeking a bigger say for developing countries and enhancing their representations in international governance, Wang added.

He further said China will promote humanity's common values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom, practice real multilateralism and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind with developing countries.

For his part, Lamamra said that China is a representative of developing countries and non-aligned countries and a partner of African and Arab countries.

If China plays its role effectively, international relations will be democratized and the world will be more balanced, Lamamra said, adding that Algeria expects China to play a greater role in the Security Council and the UN.

