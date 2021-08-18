UNDERSTAND CHINA: A 'threat' or 'opportunity' for the world?
It's hard to truly and fully understand a country without first appreciating the nature of its own political system and unique path towards development. On this topic, People's Daily Online has got you covered with our series of multi-faceted and in-depth conversations with foreign and domestic thought leaders on the subject of domestic and international politics, discussions that can hopefully help to clear some of the air between China and those who may still have a false impression of the country and its people.
Since the beginning of the 21st century, with the Chinese economy continuing to grow rapidly, the "China threat theory" has increasingly gained ground. Is China's development a "threat" or an "opportunity" for the world? In today's episode, former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama and former Chinese Ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua share their personal insights on this issue.
Related：
UNDERSTAND CHINA: West is hypocritical when warning Africa about China as a colonizer
UNDERSTAND CHINA: How the CPC differs from Western political parties
Photos
Related Stories
- Japan's notorious Yasukuni Shrine -- symbol of WWII militarism, aggression
- Japan marks 76th anniversary of WWII surrender with emperor expressing "deep remorse" over wartime atrocities
- China urges Japan to reflect on aggression history
- Wang Yi refutes attacks by U.S., Japan on China at EAS
- Chinese ambassador expresses hope Japan will implement positive China policies
- Japanese siblings sweep 2 judo golds at Tokyo Olympics
- Japan's Horigome wins skateboarding men's street gold at Tokyo Olympics
- Lost Buddha statue returns to China's relic-rich province
- Japan seeks to end China's dominance in Olympic table tennis
- China firmly opposes negative China-related moves by Japan, U.S.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.