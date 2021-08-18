UNDERSTAND CHINA: A 'threat' or 'opportunity' for the world?

People's Daily Online) 16:17, August 18, 2021

It's hard to truly and fully understand a country without first appreciating the nature of its own political system and unique path towards development. On this topic, People's Daily Online has got you covered with our series of multi-faceted and in-depth conversations with foreign and domestic thought leaders on the subject of domestic and international politics, discussions that can hopefully help to clear some of the air between China and those who may still have a false impression of the country and its people.

Since the beginning of the 21st century, with the Chinese economy continuing to grow rapidly, the "China threat theory" has increasingly gained ground. Is China's development a "threat" or an "opportunity" for the world? In today's episode, former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama and former Chinese Ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua share their personal insights on this issue.

