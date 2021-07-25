Japan's Horigome wins skateboarding men's street gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 14:47, July 25, 2021

TOKYO, July 25 (Xinhua) -- World champion Yuto Horigome became the first-ever skateboarding Olympic champion as the Japanese triumphed in men's street competiton here on Sunday.

Scoring 37.18 points, the 22-year-old beat Kelvin Hoefler of Brazil by 1.03 points for the gold medal.

Jagger Eaton of the United States, with 35.35 points, established himself among the very first Olympic medalists in the event with a bronze.

World No. 1 Nyjah Huston of the United States had a disappointing seventh finish.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)