Healthy Chinese women's basketball ready for Olympics

Xinhua) 11:28, July 25, 2021

TOKYO, July 24 (Xinhua) -- A healthy and happy Chinese women's team had the first training session on Saturday at the Saitama Super Arena, the court for the Tokyo Olympic basketball competition.

The team had a one-hour warm-up on the main court before the players and coaches took photos one by one when the training was finished at 9 p.m..

Coach Xu Limin, who is on a wheelchair as he broke his ankle in Beijing three months ago, did not talk to the media after the training but stood up to cheer up his players at the end of the session.

"We're healthy and ready for the Olympic Games," said Han Xu, New York Liberty center. "The Athlete Village is very good, especially the food."

Han, also former Minnesota Lynx forward, said, "We're optimistic about the Games. We trained two hours every day, and the team is focusing on the competition."

China will open the Tokyo Olympics with a match against Puerto Rico on July 27 in Group C, which also has other two teams of Australia and Belgium.

