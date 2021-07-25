Japan, China qualify for men's gymnastics team final at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 10:58, July 25, 2021

Japan's Kaya Kazuma, Kitazono Takeru, Hashimoto Daiki, Tanigawa Wataru, Kameyama Kohei and Uchimura Kohei (From L to R) pose for a photo after the men's artistic gymnastics qualification at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Japan, China qualify for the men's gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Olympics.

TOKYO, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The defending Olympic champions Japan and China both qualified for the men's gymnastics team final on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics, followed by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team.

The Japanese team, composed of four Olympic debutants, were the top qualifier with a total score of 262.251 points, despite two falls on landing in the vault event.

Daiki Hashimoto, 19, led the Japanese squad to top the qualification as he took the first place in all-around qualification in 88.531 points. He was unparalleled on the horizontal bar in 15.033 points.

"Obviously, this is the first Olympic competition for me, and I'm a little bit nervous at the beginning," he said. "I think as a team, we can do our very best as a group."

Xiao Ruoteng of China competes during the pommel horse of the Tokyo 2020 artistic gymnastics men's qualification in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

The Chinese men's team trailed behind Japan with a disparity of 0.190 point. China's star gymnast Xiao Ruoteng ranked third in all-around in 87.732 points, entering the all-around final with teammate Sun Wei who scored 87.298 points.

"I performed well today, though the early competition had a little influence on me, but I turned it into motivation," Xiao said, adding that he would strive for a better performance in pommel horse and rings.

China's Zou Jingyuan scored the highest point of all events at 16.166 in parallel bars.

Zou Jingyuan of China competes during the parallel bars of the Tokyo 2020 artistic gymnastics men's qualification in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

The ROC men's team finished third in the qualification with 261.945 points. The ROC's 24-year-old Nikita Nagornyy surpassed Xiao by an edge of 0.165 point in the all-around qualification.

"I don't think our team was really good today, but we made our best effort. We have a lot to do. There are still tasks for us, and to do it much better (in the team final)," Nagornyy said.

Renowned Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura fell off the horizontal bar during the second subdivision, failing to qualify for the final after finishing only 18th.

Horizontal bar was the only event Uchimura entered at Tokyo 2020, which means the two-time Olympic all-around winner has ended his Olympic journey.

The 32-year-old athlete made an error on a pirouette and flew off the mat. Although he remounted the bar, his score of 13.866 points was not able to make him through the qualification round.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)