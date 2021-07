Highlights of arrival ceremony for Olympic flame of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay

Xinhua) 15:48, July 23, 2021

President of the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) Yamashita Yasuhiro poses for photos as a torchbearer during the arrival ceremony for the Olympic flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay in Tokyo, Japan, on July 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

