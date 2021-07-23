Home>>
WADA holds press conference at Main Press Center of Tokyo 2020
(Xinhua) 13:31, July 23, 2021
World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Banka (R) talks with WADA director-general Olivier Niggli during a press conference at the Main Press Center (MPC) of Tokyo 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)
