WADA holds press conference at Main Press Center of Tokyo 2020

Xinhua) 13:31, July 23, 2021

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Banka (R) talks with WADA director-general Olivier Niggli during a press conference at the Main Press Center (MPC) of Tokyo 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

