Archery women's individual ranking round at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 13:27, July 23, 2021

An San of the South Korean women's archery team competes in the women's individual ranking round of archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

