Home>>
Archery women's individual ranking round at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 13:27, July 23, 2021
An San of the South Korean women's archery team competes in the women's individual ranking round of archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Surprises abound in Olympic men's football first day action
- Fewer than 1,000 to watch Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony in stadium: official
- Chinese players attend training session ahead of Tokyo Olympic Games
- Djokovic wary of "greatest tennis player" debate ahead of Tokyo 2020
- Ceremony director sacked one day before Tokyo 2020 Olympics opens
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.