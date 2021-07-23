Men's Double Sculls Heat of rowing event of Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 14:24, July 23, 2021

Zhang Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lyu Yang and Cui Xiaotong of China compete during Women's Quadruple Sculls Heat of the rowing event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

