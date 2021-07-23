Most favourites go through first round of Olympic rowing regatta

Xinhua) 16:25, July 23, 2021

TOKYO, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Most favorites progressed to the next round as the Tokyo Olympic rowing regatta kicked off on Friday, while Ireland's men's double sculls crew and world championship silver medallists failed to book a direct semifinal berth.

In the men's single sculls, Rio 2016 bronze medallist Kjetil Borch of Norway was the first athlete to cross the finish line in his heat. Oliver Zeidler of Germany, world and European champion, also won his.

France finished first in the men's double sculls heat in six minutes and 10.45 seconds, which was a new Olympic best time. The Netherlands improved it to 6:08.38 in another heat. The closest race of the day was also in the event as Switzerland finished just 2/100ths of a second behind Poland in another heat.

"We expected it would be very tight, and it was," said Barnabe Delarze of Switzerland.

In the same race, Ireland's world championship silver medallists Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne failed to secure a direct semifinal spot. They must race the repechage on Saturday for a second chance.

In the women's single sculls, Ireland's Sanita Puspure, the 2018 and 2019 world champion, and New Zealand's Emma Twigg, 2019 world championship runner-up, both went through to the quarterfinal.

China got off to a good start in the women's quadruple sculls as they won their heat in 6:14.32, 4.30 seconds faster than second-placer Poland.

"The result brings us a lot of confidence," said Cui Xiaotong, member of the Chinese quartet.

In 2008, China won its first Olympic rowing gold medal in the women's quadruple sculls. Now they hope to do it again in Tokyo. Enditem

