Tokyo 2020: view of Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Xinhua) 15:35, July 23, 2021

Photo taken on July 23, 2021 shows a view of the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

