Chinese fencer Sun wins women's epee individual gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 11:29, July 25, 2021

Sun Yiwen of China poses for a photo after the award ceremony for women's epee Individual at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, July 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Chinese fencer Sun Yiwen won China's first women's epee individual Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

TOKYO, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Sun Yiwen of China edged Ana Maria Popescu of Romania 11-10 to win China's first women's epee individual Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020 here on Saturday.

Sun, who won a bronze in the event in Rio 2016, became the first Chinese fencer to win at least two Olympic medals in individual events.

"I knew I can fight for the gold, I won the championship in the World Cup before, but honestly winning the gold is beyond my imagination," said Sun.

Sun beat Popescu in overtime to win the event at the 7th Military World Games. The history repeated in Tokyo.

Sun Yiwen (L) of China competes with Aizanat Murtazaeva of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) during the women's epee Individual semifinal match at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, July 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

After the first two periods in the final, there was just one point separating the two fencers with Popescu leading 7-6. Sun soon got back on level terms and then went 8-7 ahead. Popescu searched for a response and got it, touching Sun's leg with 90 seconds remaining.

Locked at 8-8, both fencers were very cautious in their attacks, and the match was on a knife-edge with both players penalized by one point apiece, before Sun managed to score a crucial point for the lead 10-9.

As Sun looked set to win the final with only three seconds left, Popescu surprisingly took the bout into overtime with a stab. However, it was Sun who scored the match-winning point to end the thrilling battle.

"I am lucky to beat Ana in the overtime again, she is a five-time Olympian. We know each other very well, today I didn't think too much about the results, I just fight with the strategy I practiced before without hesitation, that's why I won," said Sun.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)