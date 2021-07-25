Home>>
Chinese players compete at Tokyo Olympic Games
(Xinhua) 11:48, July 25, 2021
Xue Chen (R) and Wang Xinxin of China save the ball during the beach volleyball women's preliminary match between Xue Chen/Wang Xinxin of China and April Ross/Alix Klineman of the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Li He)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Four goals by Wang Shuang salvage China's chances at Olympic women's football tournament
- Japan, China qualify for men's gymnastics team final at Tokyo Olympics
- "I always want a world record," says China's Zhang Yufei
- China's 4-time taekwondo Olympian Wu falls at repechage after being stopped at quarters
- China off to winning start in Olympic badminton competition
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.