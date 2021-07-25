Chinese players compete at Tokyo Olympic Games

Xinhua) 11:48, July 25, 2021

Xue Chen (R) and Wang Xinxin of China save the ball during the beach volleyball women's preliminary match between Xue Chen/Wang Xinxin of China and April Ross/Alix Klineman of the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Li He)

