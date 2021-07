Pu 'er city held the national advanced deeds symposium of the "two excellent and one first" and "the national excellent county party committee secretary"

In the morning of July 7th, Pu 'er City held the national advanced deeds symposium of the "two excellent and one first" and "the national excellent county party committee secretary" Based on their respective posts of duty, China's outstanding Communist Party member Li Naluo, the national outstanding party worker Li Yaling, and the national excellent county party secretary Yang Zhongxing, etc., presented the vivid reports with simple language and sincere emotions.