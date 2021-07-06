China will never seek hegemony: Xi

Xinhua) 21:02, July 06, 2021

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Tuesday said that China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence.

China will always be a member of the developing world, Xi said.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)