Xi calls for joint opposition to practice of unilateralism disguised as multilateralism

Xinhua) 21:00, July 06, 2021

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Tuesday called for concerted efforts to oppose the practice of unilateralism disguised as multilateralism.

"We should stand opposed to the practice of unilateralism disguised as multilateralism and say no to hegemony and power politics," Xi said.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing.

