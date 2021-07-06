Each country's independent exploration of modernization path worthy of respect: Xi

Xinhua) 20:57, July 06, 2021

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Tuesday said all efforts of individual countries to independently explore the path to modernization in light of their specific national conditions are worthy of respect.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing.

There doesn't exist a fixed model for the path to modernization, and the path that suits a country will serve it well, said Xi.

"Cutting one's feet to fit the shoes will lead nowhere," he said.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)