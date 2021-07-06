Whether a country is democratic or not should not be judged by the handful of others: Xi

Xinhua) 20:54, July 06, 2021

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Tuesday said the judgment on whether a country is democratic or not should be made by their people, not by the handful of others.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing.

There are different pathways toward wellbeing, and people of all countries are entitled to choose their own development paths and institutional models, Xi stressed.

"This, in itself, is what wellbeing entails," Xi said.

Democracy is the right of all peoples rather than an exclusive privilege of the few, Xi noted, adding that there are multiple ways and means to realize democracy instead of a single stereotype.

