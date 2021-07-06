Xi calls for joint opposition to technology blockade

Xinhua) 20:53, July 06, 2021

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Tuesday called on political parties worldwide to jointly oppose the practice of seeking technology blockade and divide as well as decoupling.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing.

"We need to enable all countries to step up development cooperation, and see to it that the fruits of development are shared by all," Xi said in his speech, calling for efforts to bring greater equity, higher efficiency and stronger synergy to global development.

Any political manipulation for the purpose of sabotaging the development of other countries and undercutting the livelihood of other peoples will receive little support and prove to be futile, he said.

