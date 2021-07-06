Leave no country, nation behind in pursuit of human well-being: Xi

Xinhua) July 06, 2021

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Tuesday said that on the road to the well-being of all mankind, no country or nation should be left behind.

All countries and nations are equally entitled to development opportunities and rights to development, Xi said.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing.

