People take photos of ceremony decoration at Tian'anmen Square

Xinhua) 09:55, July 05, 2021

People pose for a photo in front of the decoration set up for the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 3, 2021. The ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

