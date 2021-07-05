Home>>
People take photos of ceremony decoration at Tian'anmen Square
(Xinhua) 09:55, July 05, 2021
People pose for a photo in front of the decoration set up for the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 3, 2021. The ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
