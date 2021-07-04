CPC's leadership, competence to mobilize key to China's success, says Guinea-Bissauan party leader

Xinhua) 09:14, July 04, 2021

The strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and its competence to organize and mobilize is key to China's success, a Guinea-Bissauan party leader has said.

"The CPC's capacity of organization and mobilization has once again been significantly showcased in combating extreme poverty and in the rapid and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic," Tomas Gomes Barbosa, national secretary of the Movement for Democratic Alternation (Madem-G15), said in a recent joint video interview with media.

Barbosa, on behalf of Guinea-Bissauan President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, also a Madem-G15 member, extended congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, and expressed gratitude for the contributions the CPC and the Chinese people have made to promoting world peace and development.

Closely following China's practice in building socialism with Chinese characteristics, Barbosa said that with its immense political wisdom and swift execution, the CPC has led China to attain "remarkable progress" that has attracted attention and won applause worldwide.

Speaking of China's contribution to the global fight against the pandemic, Barbosa said in face of such a common enemy of humankind, China, while having taken it under control domestically with measures, reached out to other affected countries.

Looking back on the development of bilateral ties, he described China as "the most important partner for the development of Guinea-Bissau," saying that China has supported and helped Guinea-Bissau in such fields as infrastructure, agriculture, fisheries, health and education.

"China always remains at the heart of the people of Guinea-Bissau throughout our struggle for independence and development," he said.

In his eyes, such cooperation with China empowers Africans, which has been quite visible on the continent.

"The world needs to take responsibility for preserving the environment and peace," said Barbosa, praising China's positive role in the process.

