July 1 Medal recipients embody CPC's fundamental tenet: Xi

Xinhua) 10:50, June 29, 2021

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Tuesday that the recipients of the July 1 Medal embody the fundamental tenet of Chinese Communists, which is putting the people at the very center of their hearts, and wholeheartedly serving the people.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony held in Beijing to present the July 1 Medal to outstanding CPC members.

