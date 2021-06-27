Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Beijing Winter Olympic Village completed

Xinhua) 09:44, June 27, 2021

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The Winter Olympic Village in downtown Beijing has been completed and delivered to the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) for use on Saturday, said the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office.

Located to the south of the National Olympic Sports Center, the Beijing Winter Olympic Village is composed of 20 residential buildings with a total construction area of 330,000 square meters divided into residential and operation areas.

The residential area is to provide 2,338 beds during the Olympic Games and 1,040 beds during the Paralympics. After the Games, it will be converted into public housing available for rent. It is also equipped with barrier-free facilities to meet the needs of the disabled.

