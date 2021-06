During the three-day Dragon Boat Festival, Pu’er City received 299,800 visitors, an increase of 51% over the same period last year. Among them, there were 122,800 overnight visitors, an increase of 56% compared with the same period last year; 177,000 “one-day tour” visitors, an increase of 49% compared with the same period last year; the tourism revenue was RMB 188,205,500, an increase of 44% compared with the same period last year.