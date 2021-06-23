U.S. in no position to blackmail China on COVID-19 origin tracing: spokesperson

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The United States is in no position to blackmail or coerce China, nor does it have the right to represent the international community to attack and slander China over coronavirus origin tracing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a regular press briefing when asked to comment on remarks by U.S. White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Zhao said that China calls for a thorough investigation of the origin of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, the reasons and parties to be held accountable for the poor performance of the United States in epidemic containment, and problems existing in Fort Detrick and over 200 U.S. bio-labs overseas.

Zhao also called on the international community to jointly urge the United States to provide support in the investigation and provide transparent data and channels.

