China launches first crewed mission for space station construction

Xinhua) 09:28, June 17, 2021

JIUQUAN, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday launched the crewed spacecraft Shenzhou-12, which is expected to send three astronauts to its space station core module Tianhe for a three-month mission.

The spacecraft, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

It is China's seventh crewed mission to space and the first during the construction of China's space station. It is also the first in nearly five years after the country's last manned mission.

